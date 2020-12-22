Gucci partners with North Face: Brands join forces to launch a new collection.

After teasing the collab in September, The North Face and Gucci unveil their new collection based on original designs from the 70s. The launching is a celebration of both brand’s history and their contributions to the fashion industry. Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele also released a video filmed by Daniel Shea in the Alps to reveal the pieces.

The North Face x Gucci includes ready-to-wear garments such as puffer jackets, brightly-colored jumpsuits, and vests, accessories for men and women, gender-neutral hiking boots, plus outdoor items like luggage, tents, and sleeping bags. The collaborative collection also features a unified logo in T-shirts, and sweatshirts.

The collaboration also honors their commitment to sustainability; therefore, the brands sourced the materials by regenerating scraps. The luggage is made of ECONYL, and all the pieces will be packed in fully recyclable boxes with handles. At the same time, other items will be protected in cotton covers to reduce paper and cardboard use.

“It is a well-acknowledged notion that travel leads to self-discovery, and in this conviction, The North Face is aligned with Gucci, which similarly empowers people in their quest to celebrate and express their own characters and personalities, embedding Alessandro Michele’s approach toward fashion as a powerful instrument of freedom,” the company said.