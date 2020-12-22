How Charlotte Casiraghi is planning to move culture forward as Chanel’s newest muse

French fashion house Chanel has a new ambassador, and she is ready to go above and beyond to lend not only her image but also her brains. Charlotte Casiraghi , eleventh in line to the throne, daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi, and granddaughter of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and American actress Grace Kelly, is the luxury brand’s newest muse, a tittle with decades in the making.

Casiraghi’s relationship with the high fashion company started before she was born. Her mother became a regular user of the brand while pregnant with the now published writer and magazine editor. “It’s almost as if I was born with Chanel,” Casiraghi says in a video.

The 34-year-old Monaco native grew up learning from Chanel’s former Creative Director, Karl Lagerfeld , who inspired Casiraghi to deep dive into the beautiful world of poetry and literature when she was a teenager. The German fashion designer also photographed and included her in his book The Little Black Jacket: Chanel’s Classic Revisited by Karl Lagerfeld and Carine Roitfeld, an award-winning publication containing Lagerfeld’s photographs of celebrities wearing the modern and adaptable Chanel jacket.