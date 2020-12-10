Kylie Jenner takes inspiration from a Disney princess for her latest makeover

If you are looking for inspiration for your big makeover, you just have to take a tour through the long history of the most famous sisters on television. Basically all the protagonists of Keeping Up With The Kardashians , except Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian , have undergone various changes that involved the most original hair dyes. Especially Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In fact, the latter, the youngest and most popular of the sisters, is the most prone to it. If a few days ago she wore a very natural dark blonde, now it has changed again.

Hint: her inspiration comes straight from one of your favorite Disney movies.

©GettyImages

“I dyed my hair for the first time when I was 16. I died it blue and didn‘t even ask my mother,” wrote the businesswoman. “After that, I became fond of changing my hair because it made me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving home knowing that no one has seen me like this before. ” Given these statements, it is not surprising that last year Kylie Jenner dyed her hair up to 7 times. And of course, it is also not uncommon for her to just abandon her more natural dark blonde in favor of a red wine-style redhead that she has already posted on her social media.

Jenner goes to the red-haired ‘red wine’ type reminiscent of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

©@kyliejenner

Under the photo of her new look change, Jenner herself related her change to the protagonist of The Little Mermaid, with the sarcastic question “Ariel who?” And although this is a dye, many times the youngest of the Kardashian - Jenner klan misleads her followers with the use of wigs. As she admitted in an interview, “they are much easier because I love to change my look and that way I don‘t spoil my hair so much.” Something that this time has not stopped her from becoming The Little Mermaid with her famous red hair.

