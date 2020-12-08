Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is the new face of Juicy Couture’s underwear collection

Juicy Couture is bringing the early 2000’s back and recruited Madonna ’s daughter Lourdes Leon as the face of the brand’s new campaign. In collaboration with the sustainable, colorful, and affordable underwear brand Parade, the American casual wear and dress clothing brand launched seven packs of underwear ranging from sizes XS to 3XL.

According to Juicy Couture and Parade, they created “supersoft, sustainable underwear for nice girls who like stuff featuring Juicy-embellished briefs, logo-laiden waistbands, and Swarovski crystals.”

In a press release, the two brands also shared the story of why they decided to team up. “Once upon a time, Parade and Juicy Couture set out to create the ultimate collection for nice girls that like stuff. We were inspired by the revolutionary years of the early 2000s when tracksuits were softer, rises were lower, and there was bling on everything. Together, we designed a collection to celebrate the timelessness of brilliant and daring self-expression. A match made in heaven with thousands of sparkling crystals, glamorous jewel-tone shades, and a little bit of velour, Parade & Juicy Couture lived happily ever after.”