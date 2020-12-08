Victoria Beckham looks holiday ready in a $1,850 dress from her collection

As the holidays are soon approaching we’ve been seeing plenty of festive looks from some of our favorite celebs including Ms. Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham . The designer is always one to turn heads with her stylish choices and she did just that earlier this week while out in London.

©GrosbyGroup Victoria Beckham looking festive and chic while out in London.

The 46-year-old looked Christmas festive yet classy while out in a piece from her Resort 2021 collection. Beckham’s outfit consisted of a red loose silhouette dress that had a ruffled collar and long sleeves.

The flowy look was paired with another one of her pieces, her satin fuschia VB 90 pumps. The pop of color was unexpected and something we didn’t know would work so well together, but Beckham effortlessly pulled it off. She topped off her look with some sunglasses and a black face mask.