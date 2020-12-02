Kate Moss graces the cover of British Vogue, 27 years after she made her cover debut

Supermodel Kate Moss is still beautifully gracing covers of magazines. The British model appears on the cover of British Vogue’s January 2021 issue, which is almost 28 years since the 46-year-old first appeared on the magazine’s cover.

British Vogue released two different covers for the upcoming issue, which hits newsstands this Friday. The covers were photographed by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, according to The Independent and Moss looks beyond stunning in both of them.

In one cover, Moss is wearing a black Versace crop top that shows off her toned physique paired with black Versace trousers and a beret on her head. On the second cover, the 46-year-old model is sporting a different look wearing a green Christian Dior silk chiffon gown with a plunging neckline paired with gold earrings.

In addition to the two beautiful covers, the magazine released a special video that showed various celebrities and Hollywood icons such as Marc Jacobs and Sir Elton John interviewing Moss. Photographer Corrine Day who shot Moss’s first cover back in 1993, told the publication that “Moss was just this cocky kid from Croydon. She wasn’t like a model … but I knew she was going to be famous.”