Queen Letizia stuns in slit dress and hoop earrings

Queen Letizia turned heads on Wednesday evening. The mom of two attended the 37th “Francisco Cerecedo” Journalism Award ceremony wearing a black dress that featured a thigh-high slit. The Emporio Armani black ruffle side frock is a repeat for the royal, who first wore the design back in 2018 to the Princess of Asturias Awards concert.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia stunned in a black dress on Nov. 18

The 48-year-old Queen accessorized her all-black ensemble on Nov. 18 with a pair of snake embossed Manolo Blahnik pumps, Coolook hoop earrings, a Bottega Veneta clutch and a disposable face mask. Letizia completed her elegant look styling her brunette tresses down in loose waves.

The stylish royal was joined by her husband King Felipe for the outing. The monarchs presided over the ceremony held at the Prado Museum in Madrid. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s parents presented this year’s award to Vicente Vallés, director and presenter of Noticias 2 de Antena 3, “in recognition of the rigor, independence and depth with which he has been carrying out his work in the television medium during the last decades.”