Gucci reveals latest collection with seven-part miniseries featuring Harry Styles and Billie Eilish

Gucci is going above and beyond what anyone would expect for their latest collection. The brand decided to ditch the traditional catwalk to present its newest range of looks in a seven-part ‘Netflix-style’ mini series, which just so happens to feature a cameo from Harry Styles .

The Italian fashion had an interesting way to get around the challenge of social distancing by showing off its new designs in a different way: a drama titled, The Ouverture of Something That Never Ended. The first two episodes of the series are now available on YouTube.

The miniseries is set in Italy following the life of Silvia, played by Italian actress Silvia Calderoni, all while showing off pieces from the new men‘s, women’s, and genderless collections.

Given the name GucciFest, a new episode of the series will drop every evening of this week until the final one on Sunday, November 22.

The creative director of the Gucci, Alessandro Michele--who took the helm in 2015--announced back in May that the brand would be scaling back to just two shows a year, no longer putting together seasonal collections. He called the tradition a “worn-out ritual.”

When speaking about the change at a press conference, Michele said he wants to “set clothes free” and doesn’t want fashion to be “imprisoned in shops anymore.”

Along with an unusual way of showing off these clothes, the series also wows in other areas, featuring cameo appearances from celebrities including Harry Styles, Florence Welch, Billie Eilish and Arlo Parks.