Queen Letizia continues to serve holiday fashion inspiration

Queen Letizia continues to sleigh with her holiday-ready looks. The Spanish royal, 48, stepped out on Thursday wearing yet another festive red and white outfit. Letizia exuded sophistication during audiences at Madrid’s Zarzuela Palace donning a long sleeve embroidered blouse teamed with a lamb leather BOSS pencil skirt. The paneled ruby-colored design, which Meghan Markle also owns, originally retailed for $595. The mom of two completed her ensemble with a pair of burgundy pumps and a disposable face mask.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey Queen Letizia looked holiday-ready at Zarzuela Palace on Nov. 12

King Felipe ’s wife met with the board of directors of the International Association of the Telephone of Hope—an NGO that promotes the emotional health of people, especially those who are in a crisis situation. The former journalist also received representatives from the Spanish Association of Periodical Publications Publishers (AEEPP) on Nov. 12.

Letizia got a jumpstart on holiday dressing earlier this week at a meeting held at the Royal Board on Disability’s headquarters in Madrid. Princess Leonor’s mother served holiday fashion inspiration wearing a red and white ensemble for the outing on Nov. 10. The mom of two paired a red wool sweater from BOSS with a black and white houndstooth pencil skirt from the same fashion house.

©WireImage The Spanish royal served holiday style inspiration on Nov. 10

Letizia accessorized her look with a Burberry black ruffle leather waist belt, burgundy Lodi pumps, a red Reliquiae clutch and face mask. The mom of two looked effortlessly chic draping a winter white Felipe Varela coat over her shoulders.