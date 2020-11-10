Queen Letizia gets jumpstart on holiday dressing

Queen Letizia is already serving holiday fashion inspiration. The Spanish royal looked festive on Tuesday donning a red and white ensemble for a working meeting at the Royal Board on Disability’s headquarters in Madrid. King Felipe ’s wife got a jumpstart on holiday dressing wearing a red wool sweater from BOSS, which she teamed with a sophisticated black and white houndstooth pencil skirt from the same fashion house.

©WireImage Queen Letizia looked effortlessly stylish on Nov. 10

Princess Leonor ’s mom kept warm with a winter white Felipe Varela coat draped over her shoulders. The mom of two completed her effortlessly chic look with a pair of burgundy Lodi pumps, a red Reliquiae clutch, black belt at the waist and disposable face mask.

Letizia, who is honorary president of the Royal Board on Disability, attended the meeting on Nov. 10 to hear about the status of the agency’s ongoing projects and future plans. The Royal Board on Disability is an autonomous body attached to the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, whose purpose is the promotion and improvement of the rights of people with disabilities, as well as their personal development, social inclusion and prevention of disabilities through the planning of disability policies, strategies, plans and programs.