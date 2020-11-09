We can’t get enough of Jennifer Lopez’s blue sparkly workwear pants

Jennifer Lopez has proved that she’s a style chameleon over and over again. The “Jenny from the Block” singer has such a versatile sense of fashion and she adds her own flair to every outfit she wears. Whether she’s on stage performing in a bedazzled bodysuit, in a DSW campaign looking ‘90s cool, or going to dinner with fiance A-Rod, the triple threat always shows up to show out.

On Friday, the 51-year-old was seen out for dinner at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood, California with a good friend and vocal coach of the singer, Stevie Mackey. JLo looked sophisticated chic in a workwear outfit which consisted of a navy blue sweater with its front tucked into wide-leg sparkly dark blue pants, a matching blue on the shoulder purse, and sky-high heels that were hidden by her pants.

©GrosbyGroup Lopez looking fabulous while out to dinner.

The “Hustlers” actress had her long blonde hair styled half up half down. Lopez had silver hoops on her ears and her bronze skin, maroon-colored smoky eye, and nude loop looked perfect. The singer was also carrying some sort of folder which may indicate that she and Mackey were discussing business or potential new music, we hope.