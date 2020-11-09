Kylie Jenner went to dinner in a stunning $3,000 snakeskin print coat

Kylie Jenner is always one to turn heads in whatever she’s wearing. The 23-year-old makeup mogul did just that over the weekend when she was spotted going to dinner in a stunning outfit, perfect for the fall weather. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who recently surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram and is the first in her famous family to do so, went to dinner Saturday night in Santa Monica with a group of friends.

©GrosbyGroup Jenner’s dinner outfit was fabulous.

For the outing, Jenner wore a burnt orange bodysuit tucked into loose-fitting jeans that accentuated her small waist, paired with matching snakeskin pointed-toe heels. To further accessorize the outfit, Jenner carried a tiny box-shaped burnt orange purse and a brown mask to protect her face. The real show stopper was the 23-year-old’s $3,000 orange and brown snakeskin print coat.

In addition to the fabulous outfit she wore, Jenner was also sporting a hair change. Her hair was a lighter blonde shade, that was almost waist length and parted to the side. Jenner’s hair was styled in loose waves.

Aside from seeing Jenner’s beautiful clothes, we also can’t get enough of the photos and videos she posts of adorable 2-year-old Stormi . Earlier in the day Saturday, the 23-year-old put up an Instagram story of Stormi, who was wearing a blue onesie and her hair up in a bun. The 2-year-old was showing something to her famous mom in the video and couldn’t be cuter!

In other Kardashian-Jenner news, this past week’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” we watched the Jenner sisters finally make up after their big blowout fight on a previous episode of the show. In Thursday night’s episode, the sisters FaceTimed each other to discuss their fight before forgiving one another.