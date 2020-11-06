Billie Eilish and Harry Styles would star in Gucci’s new virtual fashion show

Under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, Gucci announced GucciFest, a fashion film festival scheduled for Nov. 16-22, to showcase the collection Ouverture of Something That Never Ended. The show would be a miniseries composed of seven episodes shot in Rome and co-directed with filmmaker Gus Van Sant, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.

The film will be streamed on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci YouTube, and GucciFest.com and would be starred by performer Silvia Calderoni. The star will be followed during her “surreal daily routine in the city” and how she meets with famous faces, including Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Billie Eilish, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks, Harry Styles, Sasha Waltz, and Florence Welch.

Also, the Ouverture of Something That Never Ended will celebrate the works of Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Collina Strada, Boramy Viguier, and Gareth Wrighton – 15 independent and emerging designers, that were handpicked by Michele.

“The presentation of the new collection is a joyful and irregular new tale told by blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes, and communication platforms,” the brand informed in a statement. According to Michele, Gucci would present two season-less and genderless shows every year. “I think these are stale and underfed words,“ he said, referring to the spring/summer, autumn/winter, cruise, and pre-fall shows, presented every year during fashion week. ”Clothes should have a longer life than that which these words attributed to them,” he added. “So much outrageous greed made us lose the harmony and the care, the connection, and the belonging,” he continued.

The designer also took social media to inform his followers and the brand’s consumers of his new philosophy. “I will abandon the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, close to my expressive call,“ he wrote. “We will meet just twice a year to share the chapters of a new story. Irregular, joyful, and absolutely free chapters, which will be written blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes, and communication platforms.”

The luxury brand of fashion house based in Florence, Italy, is also a longtime partner of LACMA‘s Art+Film Gala, an annual fundraiser and dinner, hosted by celebrities and designed to help the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. This event’s prices range from $5,000 for an individual gold ticket to $100,000 for a platinum table. Every year the gala raises millions of dollars.