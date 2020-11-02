Bad Bunny inspired a lot of Halloween costumes this year

Bad Bunny has an over-the-top personality, which is only emphasized by the iconic outfits he rocks each and every time he’s in the public eye. The reggaeton star wears the type of looks that are so identifiably him, you’d never imagine them on anybody else--which makes them the perfect Halloween costume.

2020 has been a rough time for a lot of people, but despite most artists staying under the radar for most of the year, El Conejo Mal really shined. He started the year off with a bang by dropping YHLQMDLG (Yo Hago Lo Que Me De La Gana, or I Do What I Want) and proceeded to follow it up with yet another album, Las Que No Iban a Salir (The Ones That Weren’t Going To Release) in the middle of quarantine. He also graced the cover of Playboy and Rolling Stone, starred in a Corona commercial alongside Snoop Dogg, and played a concert for all of New York City while standing on top of a moving bus. It’s safe to say Bad Bunny had a better year than all of us.

With such a successful year under his belt, it’s no surprise that a ton of Bad Bunny’s fans were inspired by the artist and wanted to recreate one of his iconic looks once Halloween rolled around. From his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video at the top of the year to his outfit at the Billboard Music Awards just a few weeks ago, a ton of different incarnations of the artist were present on October 31.

The star’s look from his recent Corona Extra commercial was a really popular costume this year, with a ton of fans rocking their own version of the beachy, open-chest two-peice Bunny wears in the ad.