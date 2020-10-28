First Lady Melania Trump hits campaign trail in stylish $250 Michael Kors coat

First Lady Melania Trump hit the campaign trail on Tuesday. One week before Election Day, the mom of one traveled to Pennsylvania to campaign on behalf of her husband, President Donald Trump. The first lady, 50, looked characteristically chic for her first solo campaign appearance this year wearing an army green double-breasted trench coat by Michael Kors, which retails for $250. The stylish outwear features gold hardware, shoulder epaulets and a belt at the waist. Melania completed her ensemble with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps.

©GABRIELLA AUDI/AFP via Getty Images The first lady campaigned on behalf of her husband in Atglen, Pennsylvania

In her remarks, the first lady, who recently recovered from the novel coronavirus, thanked well-wishers for their support. “Thank you for all the love and support you gave us when our family was diagnosed with COVID-19,” she said. “We are feeling so much better now thanks to healthy living and some of the amazing therapeutic options available in our country.”

The first couple, as well as their 14-year-old son Barron Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. “Like many of you, I have experienced the firsthand effects of COVID-19 -- not only as a patient -- but as a worried mother and wife,” Melania said (via CNN). “I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy.” The Be Best founder stressed that “the American spirit is stronger than this virus.” She said, “We have proven that we can and will overcome this unexpected challenge.”