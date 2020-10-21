Kelly Ripa jokes about the designer outfit that fans criticized for being too short

Kelly Ripa always looks good no matter what she wears when hosting her morning talk show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The 50-year-old often shares her fabulous fashion of the day on the show’s official Instagram page and on Tuesday, the former soap opera star joked about her designer outfit.

For Tuesday’s show, the mom of three wore a black satin mini dress with a belt that accentuated her pint-sized frame. The Instagram video is of Ripa onset seated in her chair getting ready to start the show, explaining who designed her outfit of the day. The dress is by Isabel Marant and the belt is by Yves Saint Laurent and Ripa jokingly explained this in the video, recognizing that the two designer names sound very similar to one another.

“Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent - they’re not related. Marant. Laurent. Get it? I understand where you could get - and I’m just glad Albert isn’t here,” Ripa joked in the short clip. Whether the designer names of her outfit rhyme or not, she looked fabulous in the dress that was paired with black tights.

Haters are going to hate though as people in the comment section criticized Ripa’s outfit of choice saying it was too short of a dress for a morning talk show. “Nice dress, but a little too short!!” one fan wrote. ”Too short, but cute!” another commented. Whatever one’s opinion is, there’s no denying that at 50-years-old, Ripa looks fantastic!

In addition to her outfit of the day, fans also noticed something different about the live show this week - Ripa’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest was missing resulting in Ripa hosting the show by herself. On Monday, Ripa announced on the show’s Instagram page that Seacrest “took the day off.” But then when he was absent once again on Tuesday, the show explained that the host was awaiting his COVID-19 test results. Ripa explained his absence saying, “We have all of these new restrictions now so this is why we have to wait until he comes back negative for him to get in here. We take it seriously.”