From Hailey Bieber to Olivia Palermo: Best-dressed celebrities of October 2020

Magenta latex leggings? Checked! Colorful sweatpants? Checked! Hermès bag? Checked! When it comes to fashion, October isn’t disappointing. Celebrities are running errands wearing their most relaxed fits, while others bring their best pieces to the street style.



From Hailey Bieber to Olivia Palermo, find below the best-dressed celebrities of October 2020.

Hailey Bieber and her killer combination:

The 23-year-old model wore Saint Laurent from head-to-toe as she went out to eat with her husband, Justin Bieber, in New York. Hailey paired a brown leather trench coat with magenta latex leggings, a brown blouse, a gold buckle belt, and red heels.

Color-block queen!

Jennifer Lopez takes the tie-dye trend to the extreme:

The Bronx diva turned heads in colorful sweatpants and a spiral sweatshirt set from Polo Ralph Lauren. JLo added white Nike tennis shoes with neon details, Quay Australia sunglasses, and a light blue face mask.