Nike and Adidas both launch sneakers in honor of Día de Muertos

The two biggest sneaker brands in the world, Nike and Adidas, are both celebrating Día de Muertos this year by launching collections inspired by the holiday.

This isn’t the first year Nike has paid tribute to Day of the Dead with their sneakers. After bringing back the “Day of the Dead” SB Dunk colorway on a Kyrie 4 in 2018 and releasing a three-sneaker pack last year, the company has four sneakers on the way for 2020. This time around, the shoe models receiving the festive treatment include the Air Jordan 1, Air Max 90, Blazer Mid, and DBreak Type.

Each of the sneakers’ colorway takes notes from the handmade papel picado (perforated paper) crafts and flowers used on ofrendas (altars) to celebrate the Mexican holiday. Specifically, the yellow shade of the Mexican marigold flower is used as a thread to tie the collection together. Other details include premium features like waxed laces and cracked leather.

Alongside the juxtapositions and contrasting textures, the pack focuses on intrinsic colors, patterns, and materials and employs Marigold — the traditional Mexican flower — as a collecting thread throughout the pack and apparel. A tradition that serves as a reminder of heritage, the Día de Muertos Collection also connects back to the notion of family and has “Para Mi Familia” on the DBreak Type heel, the toe of the Air Jordan 1 and the tee and hoodie graphics.

The full 2020 Day of the Dead collection is available now in Mexico on SNKRS and received a global launch on October 15. .