Selena Gomez helped rebrand Coach by signing a $10 million deal with the company

Celebrity endorsements are a confusing, grey area a lot of people don’t understand. Especially with social media nowadays, almost anyone with a big following can make money from posting about brands and products. News came out on Friday that a 2016 deal singer and actress, Selena Gomez made with a struggling brand earned her several millions of dollars, while at the same time helped the brand survive.

Coach, once known as a luxurious and popular handbag brand was struggling to reinvent themselves over recent years. About four years ago, Gomez made a $10 million deal with Coach, according to Newsbreak.

When Gomez partnered with Coach, it was during the same time that the company was in the midst of a three-year rebranding effort which included updating their look to better align with younger consumers, according to The Washington Post. At the time, Coach also acquired Kate Spade as another way to reach out to a younger audience, according to the newspaper.

Gomez posting about her working with Coach and helping to promote their products at the time to her hundreds of millions of followers seemed to have resurrected the brand as Coach had a marked increase in sales at the time, according to Cheat Sheet. Fast forward a few years and Coach now has celebs such as Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan joining forces with the brand.

Putting celebrity deals aside, nowadays, Gomez is the latest celebrity to join the beauty world and have her own brand. The 28-year-old has been busy focusing on her newly launched beauty line, Rare Beauty, which came out this past August. It’s also the same name of her newly released album, “Rare.”

In a promo video for her line, Gomez said, “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself,” she says. ”I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves and to start embracing our own uniqueness.” So far, the line is made up of lipsticks, eye products, blushes, and highlighters.