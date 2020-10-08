Georgina Rodriguez Represents in a $6000 Dollar Logo Trench Coat at Louis Vuitton Show

Georgina Rodriguez wows in a Louis Vuitton logo trench coat

The model revolutionized everyone with her total outfit by the house fashion

BY

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend  Georgina Rodriguez  wows in a $6000 dollar logo trench coat at Louis Vuitton show in Paris where she attended as a special guest.

Cristiano’s girlfriend used her private jet to fly from Turin to Paris. The 26 year-old model made quite the entrance. She exited the car showing her long legs with red high heeled shoes and a matching Bleecker box bag by the fashion house. The design has been around for a couple of seasons now, but the spectacular red patent leather finish continues current and stylish.

Related:

‘90s Supermodels are reuniting for an Apple TV+ Docuseries

Fashion designer Kenzō Takada dies during Paris Fashion Week due to COVID-19 related complications

 
Georgina Rodriguez Represents in a $6000 Dollar Logo Trench Coat at Louis Vuitton Show©GrosbyGroup

In addition, the 26 year-old model worn one of her favorite watches, a $45000 dollar Patek Philippe & Co - one of the most expensive watches in the world. Rodriguez’ watch is from Twenty - 4 collection. It is made of steel and surrounded by diamonds on the dial.

Georgina Rodriguez Represents in a $6000 Dollar Logo Trench Coat at Louis Vuitton Show©GrosbyGroup
More:

Protester crashes the Dior Spring-Summer 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week

 

In conclusion, Rodriguez revolutionized everyone with her total outfit by Louis Vuitton. Her style is valued at more than $80,000.







Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about