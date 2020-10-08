Georgina Rodriguez wows in a Louis Vuitton logo trench coat

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wows in a $6000 dollar logo trench coat at Louis Vuitton show in Paris where she attended as a special guest.



Cristiano’s girlfriend used her private jet to fly from Turin to Paris. The 26 year-old model made quite the entrance. She exited the car showing her long legs with red high heeled shoes and a matching Bleecker box bag by the fashion house. The design has been around for a couple of seasons now, but the spectacular red patent leather finish continues current and stylish.

©GrosbyGroup

In addition, the 26 year-old model worn one of her favorite watches, a $45000 dollar Patek Philippe & Co - one of the most expensive watches in the world. Rodriguez’ watch is from Twenty - 4 collection. It is made of steel and surrounded by diamonds on the dial.