Kim Kardashian and Megan Markle seem to be each other’s style inspiration

Some might not think Kim Kardashian West and Meghan Markle have anything in common, but it’s time to rethink that. The reality star and Duchess seem to take style tips from one another. Taking a walk down memory lane for both Kardashian and Markle has us doing a double-take at some of their past outfits that are almost identical to one another.

Both women clearly love monochromatic looks, especially in a nude color. When the 39-year-old Skims founder was pregnant, her style didn’t skip a beat. For instance, Kardashian wore a nude ankle-length body-hugging dress with a cream duster over it. A few years later the Duchess of Sussex wore a very similar outfit when she was pregnant with Archie. Markle’s look consisted of a matching nude knee-length dress and blazer. Both women opted for nude heels with their looks.

