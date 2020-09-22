SS21 Lockdown trends fashion designers introduced to New York Fashion Week

Other brands that also used face masks to deliver a message are Oak & Acorn, a sustainable denim company from Harlem, which had the word “FREE” written. And Studio One Eighty Nine, a fashion social enterprise based in Ghana and the United States, that printed the short but compelling word, “Vote.”

The fashion industry continued presenting pieces that help minimize the exposure to hazards illnesses like the novel coronavirus. Brands like Rodarte, C+Plus Series, and Theophilio used as inspiration other personal protective equipment (PPE) in their collections. Gloves made a statement at the runway and appeared as a friendly reminder to keep taking the necessary measures to protect ourselves.

As we all change our best outfits to stay all day in leisurewear, brands also decided to design pieces that consumers could use during the quarantine. After months in lockdown, loungewear became the staple in every drawer. PH5, LRS, Simon Miller, Chelsea Hansford, Zero + Maria Cornejo, Richfresh, Faith Connexion, Rodarte, and Collina Strada all introduced fashionable pieces, so that you can relax around your home.

Although New York Fashion Week was mostly virtual, fashion designers like Christian Siriano decided to gather a small and selective group of people in his backyard. Siriano presented his iconic gowns while adhering to social distancing measures imposed by the CDC. The designer used his platform to introduce his collection number 37 and invite people to vote in the upcoming election. “As a designer, our clothes are our voice. Yesterday we showed our collection with a message to VOTE VOTE VOTE!” he wrote on his Instagram account.