Victoria Beckham launched her SS2021 collection with four models at an art gallery

Victoria Beckham just launched her new Spring/Summer collection, and according to her, it is “petrol pump chic.” The line introduced blazers, trousers, and denim. Silky dresses and lace are also part of the collection. “The aim is to blend reality with something to dream about,” she said to The Telegraph.

The 46-year-old fashion designer revealed that putting the apparel together during the coronavirus pandemic was a challenge. “There were definitely challenges designing this because the Italian factories were closed for some of that time,” she explained. “But I don‘t think I’ve ever been so excited to go to work.”

According to the former Spice Girl, she and her team had to be tactical while assembling the pieces. “I had to be very strategic, because with a smaller business, every fabric we ordered, every sample we made, had to be really thought through,” she said. “I really had to consider what my customers want to wear now.”

To avoid the spread of coronavirus and keep her staff, models, and guests safe, the fashion show adhered to the World Health Organization and local agencies’ safety guidelines. The designer reduced the number of models to only four, and instead of the traditional runway, she chose the Victoria Miro art gallery in East London. Guests were limited as well; groups of four fashion editors were permitted to enter the location. They all received and wore monogrammed face masks at the entrance. The attendees to the gallery were also asked to practice social distancing.

Beckham also took social media to reveal who was her special guests. The designer shared a snap of herself alongside her husband, former professional footballer David Beckham , and sons Romeo, Cruz, and her daughter Harper. “My favourite (and only) guests this season! Love you all so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx we missed you @brooklynbeckham @nicolannepeltz,” she wrote. The event also had a digital presentation.