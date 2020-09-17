Serena Williams returns to star in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2020 Campaign

Serena Williams is back in action in Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign. This time around, she’s rocking clothes from the Fall 2020 collection. While the tennis star looks absolutely incredible in the photos, these pictures from the campaign also prove that you don’t need to wear pants to pull off the perfect, all-black fall look.

In the brand new ad campaign, which debuted today, Williams can be seen in two different black and white photos. In the first, which Serena posted to her Instagram page, the star is pictured wearing some knee high boots with a serious heel. She paired that with a bodysuit and a tuxedo vest, looking professional and modern at the same time.

In the next photo, the tennis pro takes a more casual approach, rocking some combat-style boots along with a leather button-up and once again, no pants needed.

In another photo, posted on the Stuart Weitzman Instagram, the star looks absolutely stunning in white square-toe booties and a mockneck, longsleeve bodysuit.