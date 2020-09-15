Converse Celebrates LatinX Heritage with ¡Mi Gente! Capsule Collection

On Wednesday, September 16, Converse will honor LatinX stories on the iconic canvas of The Chuck Taylor All Star as the brand releases its most comprehensive LatinX Heritage Month capsule to date.

Created for and by the community, a series of Chuck Taylor All Star styles aim to honor the stories that represent the diversity, duality and vibrancy of LatinX heritage, in their home countries, the United States and beyond.

The Chuck Taylor All Star ¡Mi Gente! is a series of three Chuck Taylor All Stars are the focal point of the capsule – sharing stories of heritage from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

In line with the collection, Converse is proud to partner with organizations like Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, Homeboy Industries, Las Fotos Project, and ZUMIX: supporting LatinX communities throughout 2020 in Boston and Los Angeles, with a particular focus on creativity and civic leadership for young women and girls. In addition, Converse has commissioned a grassroots community of creatives to contribute murals in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Brazil to bring the idea of ¡Mi Gente! to life on the streets. The first murals will be complete beginning on September 15.

Check out each piece from the collection down, available September 16, down below:

PUERTO RICO: With the power of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and the freedom of the Bomba dancers of Puerto Rico, the Chuck Taylor All Star Hi and accompanying apparel are inspired by the white ruffle skirts of the women who lead the rhythm of Bomba. The footwear sees the colors of the Puerto Rican flag come to life on the All Star license plate and top gold eyelets allow you to lace up in style.

©Converse

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: The Mirabal Sisters, also known as the “Mariposas”, may not have seemed the most likely revolutionaries but the fight of their lives became symbols of both democratic and feminist resistance. In their honor, an all-over butterfly print takes over the Chuck Taylor All Star while colors from the Dominican Republic flag come through the license plate.

©Converse

MEXICO: This Chuck Taylor All Star high top celebrates Mexican American style and heritage: a deep blue leather ankle patch is intricately cut out in the style of papel picado—traditional Mexican paper folk art and sits atop an Otomi-inspired print on canvas.