Here are some of the most head-turning fashion looks from the 2020 MTV VMAs

Although Sunday night’s MTV VMAs wasn’t the typical award show with a live audience and every performer and attendee under one roof, it was still a fun night filled with incredible performances and head-turning fashion. In regards to the VMAs red carpet this year, celebs weren’t greeted by crowds of excited fans or surrounded by their entourages. Instead, each celeb in attendance walked onto the red carpet to have their photo taken while social distancing.

The VMA hostess with the mostess, Keke Palmer looked stunning in the many outfits she wore for the night, one of them being a light grey sexy mini dress with a slit that was topped with an oversized bow. Palmer accessorized with black embellished heels and a diamond choker.

©GettyImages

Supermodel, Bella Hadid showed up to the VMAs red carpet looking nothing short of sexy. Hadid left little to the imagination wearing a sheer off the shoulder bodysuit, black trousers, black bedazzled heels, and large silver hoops.