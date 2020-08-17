Selena Gomez’s affordable top is a fall fashion must-have

It’s beginning to look a lot like fall. While 2020 feels like its own season-less time warp, the leaves are changing and cooler weather is indeed breezing in. This, of course, means it’s time for a wardrobe changeover. Fashionistas scouring social media for inspiration may recognize a certain linen shirt that we think is the perfect end of summer into fall transition top. The ever-stylish Selena Gomez recently pushed the Everlane top further into the spotlight by donning it in her new cooking show Selena + Chef. The popular blouse shone bright on the show, and we’re delighted to say - for an affordable price - it can shine on you, too!

©HBO Max Selena Gomez is ever-stylish in Everlane

The Linen Puff-Sleeve Top from Everlane , now retails for $58, almost half the price of prior listings. And with the brand’s “transparent pricing” system, you see exactly where your money goes. Described as a “classic top with modern proportions,” the feminine shirt features a square neckline and light tortoiseshell buttons. Of course, what makes it a showstopper is the elongated puff sleeves. Well, that and the magnificent marigold color.

Crafted from soft and breathable linen, the shirt will keep you cool as summer melts into fall. Let Selena, who effortlessly dons the blouse on her HBO Max series’ poster, show you how to best wear it. Keep the neck bare and allow the shirt shine on its own!

Conceived in the era of social-distancing, Selena + Chef is a new concoction of reality TV. Well established-superstar learns to cook from well-established chefs as the audience is encouraged to follow along from home. Selena, who admits she’s “not the best” in the kitchen, will tackle cuisines of every variety as the chefs share invaluable tips and tricks. Best of all, each episode highlights a food-centric charity!

