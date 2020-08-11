Suri Cruise Does Some Heavy Lifting after Grocery Shopping in Leopard Print Pants

Suri Cruise Beat the Summer Heat in Blue Leopard Print Pants and Flip Flops

The 14-year-old was seen on a grocery run in New York City wearing a stylish outfit.

BY

It’s hard to believe that Suri Cruise is already 14-years-old! At such a young age, the daughter of actor Tom Cruise and actress Katie Holmes is already becoming a style icon.

Suri Cruise Does Some Heavy Lifting after Grocery Shopping in Leopard Print Pants©GrosbyGroup
Suri Cruise Does Some Heavy Lifting after Grocery Shopping in Leopard Print Pants

While out on a grocery run in downtown Manhattan on Monday, Cruise was seen carrying a bag of groceries while looking very stylish. The 14-year-old brunette looked casual and cool for the summer heat. She was wearing a pair of blue leopard print pants, a grey t-shirt, teal flip flops, and protected her face with a blue face mask. It seems that Cruise has taken after her mother in the style department. Cruise was spotted walking with a friend who was always carrying groceries alongside her.

Suri Cruise Does Some Heavy Lifting after Grocery Shopping in Leopard Print Pants©GrosbyGroup

Cruise has been in lockdown in New York City with her mother since the beginning of quarantine. Holmes planned a special birthday for her daughter back in April with handmade birthday decorations. “It was a beautiful moment. This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative,” Holmes told Entertainment Tonight.

 

The mother and daughter duo have also joined the tie-dye trend. The pair posed together for a photo posted to Instagram where Cruise is seen wearing a stylish pink and white tie-dyed t-shirt dress and Holmes is wearing yellow and blue tie-dyed pants.

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #diytiedye 🦋🦋🦋

 

Una publicación compartida de Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) el

 

The past few months have also been a time for the duo to get creative together. Aside from posing in tie-dyed outfits, Cruise and Holmes made oil paintings and even bedazzled Easter eggs back in April. “This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 💕💕💕💕

 

Una publicación compartida de Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) el

 

It seems that Cruise and Holmes are keeping busy and making the most of their quarantined summer.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More