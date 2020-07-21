The ‘hammock-style’ bikini is a Kardashian - Jenner fave

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to have shared tastes when it comes to bikini styles. Kourtney , Kendall and Kylie are fanatics of the hammock-style bottom, a daringly revealing cut apt for selfies with highly curated angles. These teeny weeny bikinis with an ‘80s vibes are characterized by fine strings that tie around the hips, leaving little to the imagination. Of course anything worn by these three celebrities is sure to influence this summer fashion trends, with various brands offering their take on the trend.

©@kourtneykardash The celebrity wore a daring two-piece in Palm Springs

Kourtney and her vintage bikini

While dosing up on vitamin D under the sun’s rays (hopefully with a high-factor skin protector on!), the creator of the lifestyle brand Poosh showed off her assets in this vintage metallic blue Dior design. In line with the monochromatic trend, this teeny, high-cut two-piece flatters both curvaceous women and those looking to elongate their legs.