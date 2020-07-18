Meghan Markle’s favorite sandal will elevate your summer style

Meghan Markle has had some major life changes over the past couple of years, but one thing’s remained fairly consistent: her taste in shoes. From Cali girl to royal lifestyle and back, the 38-year-old has particularly been in love with Sarah Flint’s Grear Sandal. Crafted on the charming Amalfi Coast, the sandal bears a sleek Capri style and elevates any ensemble. It’s become a staple in many prominent fashionistas’ closets over the years and now the brand has released a brand new limited-edition version that you can rock all summer long.

Meghan Markle has stepped out in The Grear many times

Sarah Flint is now offering the “Hidden Garden Grear,” which features their first ever print version of the shoe’s upper strapping in a fabulous floral design. The hand-painted florals were transposed to the flexible scarf material. Owners of the sandal have the option to tie it in several different ways and customize their look. While the price tag may be a little loftier for most budgets at $295 (note: it can be paid installments), the quality of the shoe is certainly worth it. Meghan has had these long-lasting sandals of years!

The Duchess of Sussex was first spotted wearing these chic sandals at Prince Harry ’s polo match in 2018. Royal aficionados quickly put the pieces together, realizing that the brunette beauty donned the Grear long before any pondering of a palace lifestyle. One peruse of her now-deleted Instagram, and fans saw Meghan in the Grecian-looking footwear on many an occasion.

Meghan certainly isn’t the only star’s gaze on Sarah Flint’s bestselling design. Cindy Crawford is another famous face to officially support and wear the style. Other celebrities seen in the sandal include Halle Berry and Anna Kendrick. Surprisingly, the Grear is still in stock and available!