Jennifer Lopez is “back at it.” The 50-year-old entertainer flaunted “ready for the weekend” workout attire to fans on Friday, June 26, and athletic style has never looked more whimsical. JLo shared a stylish selfie of her donning imaginative yoga wear by her go-to active brand Niyama Sol. The triple threat embodied weekend vibes in the paradisiacal ensemble and we’ve got all the details so you can hit the gym like a superstar.

©Niyama Sol Jennifer Lopez took the look right from Niyama Sol’s style book!

Jennifer was the epitome of pretty in pink. On top, she opted for a crossed medium support sports bra in a blush tone, which goes for $58 at Niyama Sol. Of course, the pièce de résistance of her look was the “ Pink Paradise ” legging by the brand, which retails for $92. The high-waisted (and high quality) item screams fantasy.