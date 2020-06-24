It’s been about a decade since Camila Coelho went with her instinct to leave her job as a makeup artist to launch and blog professionally. Within that span, the Latina entrepreneur has amassed a following of nearly nine million alone on Instagram who loved her fashion sense and beauty tips. From there, the Brazilian-American stunner used her immeasurable knowledge to launch her Camila Coelho Collection with Revolve and that is truly when she went from influencer to brand. “Every step of my career, I don’t take it for granted,” she tells HOLA! USA. “I pinch myself almost once a month.”

In the first episode of Fashion Forward, Camila, who most recently launched a swim line, opens up about who has helped her on her journey to the top and her main priority when designing her namesake collection. “I want women to feel confident number one,” she says. “When we feel confident in what we’re wearing, it completely changes your mood. I think number one is us finding that light we have inside and believing in us; knowing that we are beautiful.”

Interview by Claudia Torres Rondón