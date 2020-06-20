Carolina Herrera on Lockdown Life & Everyday Glamour

Indeed. I also think they share that exceptional and personal connection with the wearer. What I find fascinating with perfume, unlike jewelry, is its invisible quality.

Yes, jewelry is tangible. Both perfume and jewelry have strong vocabularies and can be used as powerful tools for a woman to present herself and, ultimately, to choose who she wants to be.

You normally travel a lot. Have you found comfort, motivation and inspiration at home?

Definitely. When you travel, aside from the physical movement from one place to the next, what inspires you is what you see and the imprint it leaves on your brain. In the same manner you can travel whilst staying at home, through memories, books, photographs, conversations, watching movies… I have watched a lot of old movies with my children. They have given me comfort, as have my two beloved dogs. There has been a lot of inspirational time travelling without actually having to move. We yearn for the places we have visited, but it wasn’t nostalgic.

As the Creative Director of one of the world’s leading fragrance houses, Carolina Herrera, you are used to constantly moving around the world; has the period of lockdown changed the way you work and communicate with your colleagues?

We have all become self-sufficient. With the help of a tripod, I film myself. Whereas before we would have produced a professional video, now it’s all homemade. We had to make up for lots of events that were cancelled. I realized that we needn’t travel so much. Obstacles and changes are good. I’m not being banal nor am I trying to say this was an ideal situation, but once you accept it, you find ways to accomplish things in innovative ways.

©ANDRES WHITE CORREAL Inside and outside Carolina Herrera‘ home in Madrid

Carolina’s Picks

©ANDRES WHITE CORREAL GRAFF - pair of diamond earrings. Estimate: 300,000 - 490,000 CHF

©ANDRES WHITE CORREAL Diamond Tiara, circa 1890. Estimate: 60,000 - 80,000 CHF

©ANDRES WHITE CORREAL SUZANNE BELPERRON suzanne belperron / chalcedony, cultured pearl and natural brooch, circa 1955. Estimate: 70,000 - 100,000 CHF

©ANDRES WHITE CORREAL SUZANNE BELPERRON chalcedony, cultured pearl and diamond bracelet, circa 1935. Estimated 35,000 - 55,000 CHF

We experienced the same at Sotheby’s. I also believe we all were pushed to be more creative. One has to rise to the challenge and find ways to stay productive. Sotheby’s has been hosting online auctions which have proved to be resounding successes, attracting many new and younger clients. We have remained in very close contact with our clients and, probably, in a more personal way. Don’t you think, oddly, that we’re more connected having realized that many of us find joy in appreciating the same little things. What small daily pleasures do you have in your life?

Oh my goodness, I have so many. From having lunch with my children, who would normally be away in school, to watching television series. And I particularly loved the time I could dedicate to reading some of the books I keep outing in the ‘when I’m older and have more time’ pile. From organizing, eating well to dressing up – all those little things you take for granted under normal circumstances. For instance, I would wear for no reason that spectacular Van Cleef & Arpels emerald ring . Emeralds are by far my favourite stone.

©ANDRES WHITE CORREAL Van Cleef & Arpels, Emerald and Diamond Ring. Estimate: 50,000 - 80,000 CHF.

Did you wear jewelry when you dressed up during lockdown?

I have. I love wearing jewelry in a very relaxed way, for myself. Take for example, those perfect square diamond earrings – so easy to wear, they go from morning to night. I don’t find you need to wear jewelry for others but for your own pleasure. It feels wonderful. I would wear, for example, my pajamas with that amazing star tiara . Then I would remove the star brooches and wear them as a shower of diamond stars on a jersey or white T-shirt for lunch. So versatile. I also love the Belperron chalcedony and pearl brooch and torsade bracelet as well as the Cartier coral torsade bracelet and the Chimaera bangle . I love bold statements. Bracelets like these are so easy and fun to wear.

Most people like to display their most important works of art in the living room, on top of the fireplace. I like the idea of discovering something incredible in an unexpected place. I love surrounding myself with things that I love, that mean something to me. It can be anything: art, jewelry, dresses, furniture, books, perfumes… even those camellia trees in the garden. They may seem superficial, but they are not. They have an emotional link that create a memory and have a deeper meaning that goes beyond their initial apparent value. They are part of who you are.

How do you create perfumes?

The starting point is usually a moment: a memory in my life, whether it is an ode to my mother Carolina, my childhood, or a colour that I love. Even if it is not the starting point, there is always a moment in creating this wonderful woman, or man, that is very real. From there we create a script. For Good Girl, our current best seller, the inspiration was my mother. It is a bit like those icy blond Hitchcock beauties. The beginning was that. Then she transformed into this powerful, feminine, sexy, dual go-getter of a woman, that can also be a little naughty. It’s a very personal image that will be then translated to a scent to which many women can relate. One should embrace one’s shadow, for the shadow is your true you, even if not obvious to the world.