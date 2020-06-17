If there’s any substitute for white sneakers, they’re probably still being designed. This type of shoe combines maximum style and comfort—two elements sorely needed these days—like few others can. This might be why Ana de Armas wears them all the time, or, maybe, it’s just a not-so-ephemeral accessory obsession of hers.

Ana shows off the versatility with these fashion classics by combining them with seasonal and basic pieces to create a wide range of looks. With plenty of determination, this Cuban-Spanish star embraces sporty fashion trends by emphasizing the more feminine side of traditional sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup Of all the footwear out there, this star tends to choose sneakers

Although face masks have become the norm over the last several few weeks, every outing is an opportunity to swap out light leggings and sandals for boldly printed dresses and, of course, white sneakers. The solid white leather sneakers with front laces contrast with the semi-transparent summer dress worn by the Knives Out actress when out walking her adorable little dog.

©Getty Ana de Armas walks with Ben Affleck in her beloved sneakers

Linked to highly demanding athletic disciplines, sneakers have been the centerpiece of multiple trends over the last decade or so. However, Ana prefers the more refined version, the same shoes that allow her to evade flashing cameras when walking with her boyfriend Ben Affleck . Depending on the weather, the actress wears maxi skirt sets or workwear-inspired pieces, like her often-commented Gucci boilersuit, to go with her sneakers.