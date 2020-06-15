Victoria Beckham is showing her support to the LGBTQ+ community. The fashion designer recently unveiled a new yet timeless design in honor of Pride month 2020. The British designer’s latest is a classic white t-shirt reimagined with the words “Listen Without Prejudice” in rainbow text splashed across the front. Besides making a dual statement, 25 percent of each sale is donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust – an organization that fights against LGBTQ+ youth in the U.K. who are experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.

“I‘ve always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their continued message of positive change and inclusivity,” she wrote next to a selfie shared on her Instagram account.

©@victoriabeckham The British designer shared a selfie in her t-shirt honoring Pride month

In reference to her choice of slogan, she continued, “My Pride T-shirt this year features the name of @georgemofficial‘s iconic 1990 album, released exactly 30 years ago and used with the blessing of his estate. He was a true icon and the album, his music, and this T-shirt are reminders to always be kind and listen to one another - something I wholeheartedly believe in and a message I live by every day.”

Although all parades have been canceled due to the pandemic, David Beckham ’s wife made sure the LGBTQ+ community didn’t feel ignored and chose to celebrate them with words from the late George Michael’s Listen Without Prejudice Volume One album.