Joan Smalls made a passionate plea to the fashion industry. The 31-year-old supermodel took to her social media to call out the fashion industry for their lack of support for the Black community. In a video, posted on her Instagram feed, the Puerto Rican supermodel read a letter of her own words, which encouraged her industry to do better and do more when it comes to supporting the Black community. “What is the fashion industry actually going to do about it,” she said. ‘The industry that profits from our black and brown bodies, our culture for contestant inspiration, our music and our images for their visuals has tip toed around the issues, you are part of the cycle that perpetuates this conscious behavior.”

©GettyImages Joan Smalls called out the fashion industry for their internal racism

The message comes weeks after the fight for racial equality was amplified across the world, following the death of George Floyd . The 46-year-old man was killed in police custody after and officer had his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. Joan went on to speak about the “industry that loves stereotyping us,” as she noted the injustices that she has faced during her career, which range from comments about her hair, her removal from campaigns and the racism from photographers, stylists and campaign managers. The model noted that within the industry, she was constantly marketed “as the token Black girl,” while her “cultural identity” was ignored.

Joan encouraged the industry to take their solidarity outside of social media and make a broader change. “This is your chance, the moment that when you speak up and show that you really care,” she said. “We see you do you see us now. I urge you to use your voice, use your infostructure to help us I urge all of you to stand with us, together we are stronger.”