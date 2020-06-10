Even during the lockdown, Ana de Armas has been making style goals. The Cuban actress has been spending the quarantine with her boyfriend Ben Affleck and occasionally stepping out to buy groceries in effortlessly stylish looks. Over the recent weeks, we noticed the Knives Out actress has been wearing a chic golden necklace – that aside from being trendy – has a special meaning. According to the brand, Foundrae, the two medallions on the luxury piece are a lion for “strength” and a moon for “growing.”

The delicate piece of fine jewelry is in 18K gold with diamonds throughout and retails for a cool of nearly $12,000. According to the co-founder and creative director, Beth Bugdaycay, each piece of her jewelry is “authentic, classic, personal and autobiographical.”

©GettyImages The ‘Blonde’ star has been wearing the fine piece of jewelry in recent weeks

“Each symbol is a tool of self-discovery & self-expression. Each wearer’s personal compilation is a way to help communicate more openly about how each of us got here as well as what we envision our next chapter to be, in order to inspire and to help not just ourselves, but each other & the next generation to live more fulfilling lives,” states the brand’s website.

©Foundrae.com Ana’s large strength medallion retails for $8,515

Ana’s personalized necklace teams two of Foundrae‘s designs to create a special and meaningful piece. The large pendant, which costs $8,515, features a lion’s head surrounded by dotted diamonds that are connected to a strong gold chain. “Strength is within. We all have it, but sometimes it wanes, and sometimes we really need to call on it. The Strength collection reminds us that it is there,” reads the necklace description.