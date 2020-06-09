Joan Smalls is partnering with British Vogue for an amazing cause. The Puerto Rican supermodel is joining 22 other models from around the world for the Hardly Ever Worn It initiative. For the cause, the models will auction some of their favorite pieces with the proceeds going towards the NHS Charities Together and the NAACP. Joan is auctioning off her favorite purse by Givenchy. Gigi Hadid (who poses with her boyfriend and father of her child Zayn Malik) is auctioning pieces by Fenty and Dior. Irina Shayk is auctioning off her Burberry leopard skirt and red leather bag.

©@britishvogue Joan Smalls is putting her favorite Givenchy bag up for grabs

To ensure that all of the items belong to the models who are putting them up for grabs, the superstars all pose with the pieces for fans to see. In addition, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge and more of the biggest names in high fashion are participating in the initiative which ends on June 11.

The NHS Charities Together raises money to fund better hospitals and the staff who work in them to ensure a pleasant experience for patients. The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is a historic civil rights organization aimed at eliminating race-based discrimination.