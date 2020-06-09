As Spain continues the process of re-opening, King Felipe and Queen Letizia remain cautious when attending public events. On Monday, June 8, the royal couple stepped out for a socially-distanced visit to a sports center in Madrid. Letizia appeared looking chic in a fashionable look that said summer sophistication. The 47-year-old donned a pristine, ivory-toned suit featuring a tailored jacket and cropped wide-leg pants teamed with a beige polka-dot top. She completed her look with another summery detail – a pair of matching espadrille wedges from Mint & Rose.

©GettyImages The royal couple stepped out to a sporting event in Madrid

Letizia wore her hair down and sleek and kept her accessories minimal. The one highly-important accessory she wasn’t wearing was the face mask we’ve watched her wear with recent outfits. Instead, she carried it in her hand and thus remained distant from other attendees.

©GettyImages The stylish royal has a sweet spot for cropped wide-leg trousers

Time and time again, the mom-of-two has proven she has a sweet spot in her closet for wide-leg trousers. Ahead of her latest look, the former journalist wore a similar pair of pants for an all-black look in which they finalized the tenth day of mourning for the COVID-19 victims. Last month, the Spanish government declared an official 10-day mourning period starting May 27 through June 5 to pay tribute to the over 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.