In the wake of events following George Floyd’s recent death, our nation has taken many forms of action. While thousands of people are using their voices and platforms in addition to donating, some brands and fashion designers are working with what they know to give back to the Black community. Adding to the list is A Sai Ta, the designer behind cool-girl brand ASAI and Rihanna ’s infamous tie-dye Hot Wok dress. The designer is now putting the dress into production to raise money for Black Lives Matter, Solace Women’s Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers.

“NO ELSE HAS THIS DRESS APART FROM ME AND RIRI,” he captioned next to a slow-mo clip of the singer rocking the summer-ready piece. “We will be Producing this iconic dress EXCLUSIVELY For 3 charities!!! FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS AND THE ONLY WAY!! #ALL PROFITS FROM THE SALE OF THE @badgalriri HOT WOK DRESSES WILL BE FOR @blklivesmatter @solacewomensaid @thevoiceofdomesticworkers.”

©GettyImages Rihanna and A Sai have worked together in the past

You may already be familiar with the Fenty Beauty founder’s hot-pink asymmetric tie-dye design after she first shared it on her Instagram while on vacation back in October 2019. The London-born designer was reportedly approached by a group of retailers after catching sight of the dress on Rihanna, but he instead turned them down.