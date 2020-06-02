Kate Middleton is the “Queen” of outfit repeating. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for giving her wardrobe a second, third and sometimes fourth chance at returning to the spotlight. So, when Kate wore yet another recycled outfit, we thought no big deal of it – that is until we realized the special meaning behind her chic sartorial choice. The 38-year old opted for a sophisticated yellow dress by Roksanda Ilincic – a piece she wore during the couple‘s 2014 visit to Sydney.

This time, the stylish royal re-wore the vibrant dress for a video message she and Prince William recorded from their home office in Norfolk. The clip was to support the efforts of first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic on Australia‘s inaugural “Thank a First Responder Day.” The mom-of-three looked flawless as per usual in the designer dress, which features white details, a square neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a sleek, form-fitting silhouette.

©GettyImages Kate debuted her dress in Sydney in 2014

She accessorized with a pair of gold leaf earrings, and she wore her hair in a similar half-up style as the time she debuted the dress. “Sadly, you’re now on the frontline of yet another emergency,” Kate said. ”The COVID-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health but also their mental well-being.”

William and Kate’s message recognized the frontline workers who were fighting COVID-19 following the devastating fires that tore through the country in early 2020.