As our nation strives to make a change in the wake of George Floyd’s recent death, it’s important to show support, give strength and highlight some of the Black influentials who haven’t received the recognition they deserve. Among them are fashion creatives whose brands and businesses, more often than not, are overshadowed and are entitled to more of our attention.
In efforts to eliminate racial disparities, some designers have taken to their respective social media accounts in asking big corporations such as Net A Porter, Target, and Walmart, Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora to commit to buying 15% of their products from Black-owned businesses.
“So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power. So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. So many of your sponsored posts are seen on Black feeds. This is the least you can do for us,” wrote Aurora James of high-end accessories brand, Brother Vellies.
In terms of keeping up with the momentum and uplifting the Black fashion community, we’ve rounded up only a few of the Black-owned fashion businesses to shop today and every day. Happy shopping!
Brother Vellies
Founded and designed by Aurora James, Brother Vellies offers high-end, handcrafted shoes and handbags featuring traditional African design practices.
Kahmune
Kahmune is a luxurious footwear line dedicated “to match the skin tones of ALL women,” as stated on their website. Using their Shade Match Chart, you can find your perfect “nude” heel.
Cushnie
Founded by Carly Cushnie, this luxury women’s ready-to-wear and bridal brand prides itself in clean lines and “the perfect fit for the female form. The label recently partnered up with Target for a limited-edition collection, available on June 6. Consider them your go-to for the perfect silk slip dress.
Love Cortnie Handbags
From a pink furry crossbody to a clutch, to leather bucket bags, Love, Cortnie handbags present a luxurious statement piece to any wardrobe.
Fenty and Savage by Fenty
You’re probably already familiar with Rihanna’s fashion label and lingerie brand, but we’re here to remind you it needs to remain on your radar next time you’re looking for a sexy lingerie set or a fierce statement piece.
Melanie Marie
One can never have too much jewelry, and Melanie Marie offers chic, personalized pieces you can rock every day.
The Wrap Life
The Wrap Life is a hair accessories brand that offers head wraps, head bands, turbanettes and bandies in an array of fun and colorful styles as well as chic, muted tones.
Laurus
We're feeling jazzed about our new collection that we're launching in just FOUR DAYS!
Luxury accessories brand Laurus redefines everyday essentials with modern and chic designs in exotic leathers.
Hanifa
Hanifa is a contemporary ready-to-wear line that features elevated separates in an array of colors and textures made to stand out.
Christopher John Rogers
The high-end designer has dressed the likes of Rosalia, Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross to name a few. His pieces are vibrantly beautiful and worth considering for fashion inspiration.
Pyer Moss by Kerby Jean-Raymond
This prestigious label is another adored by celebrities, and it’s the epitome of cool. Amandla Stenberg, Ciara, Regina King and more A-listers have rocked the brand.
The Folklore
The Folklore is pleased to introduce Shekudo (@Shekudo), a sustainable women's accessories brand run by Nigerian creative director, Akudo Iheakanwa. Since relocating the business from Sydney, Australia to Lagos, Nigeria in 2017, Iheakanwa has been devoted to showcasing the local artisan and craftsmanship scene in #Lagos by incorporating traditional weaving techniques and silversmithing into the brand's contemporary designs. The majority of Shekudo's raw materials are sourced locally, including its soft leather, cotton, wood, and traditional Aso Oke and Akwete cloth. The latter are hand-loomed cloths woven by Nigerian Yoruba people. These #woven items create the brand's signature bold and eclectic weave patterns that appear on mules, slippers, and handbags. Shop handmade bags and shoes from #Shekudo online now at #TheFolklore. #SustainableFashion #Sustainability #LeatherShoes #DesignerShoes #HandmadeShoes
The Folklore is your designated spot for discovering Black-owned brands, both contemporary and designer. Most of them are up-and-coming and emerging, making this a hot spot for coming across cool new brands.
Jade Swim
Launched by fashion editor and stylist Britanny Kozerski, this swimwear brand is crafted with a versatile mentality with pieces that can be worn as swimwear or ready-to-wear.
Lemlem
Lemlem is artisan-driven collections for women, men and kids made entirely in Africa. It was launched by supermodel Liya Kebede after to she traveled to her native Ethiopia and met with a group of traditional weavers.
LaQuan Smith
The native New Yorker launched his namesake label in 2013 and has dressed fashion icons such as Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.
Wales Bonner
MAMBO ⠀⠀ Spring Summer 20 ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Sethu wears our pyjama shirt and pyjama pants in majestic blue satin. The pyjama has a relaxed silhouette and features the embroidered Wales Bonner monogram
Wales Bonner launched her label in 2014 as a menswear brand and later expanding into womenswear. She describes her label as a “distinct notion of luxury, via a hybrid of European and Afro-Atlantic approaches.
Fe Noel
Felisha “Fe” Noel is a Brooklyn-based designer whose women’s collection feeds an obsession with bold colors and lively prints. She first opened a boutique for vintage-lovers at 19 before launching her namesake clothing and lifestyle brand.
Kenneth Ize
Kenneth Ize works directly with a variety of artisan and design groups across Nigeria to create sophisticated yet modern clothing. The brand’s pieces are fun yet elevated thanks to impeccable taste and craftsmanship.