As our nation strives to make a change in the wake of George Floyd’s recent death, it’s important to show support, give strength and highlight some of the Black influentials who haven’t received the recognition they deserve. Among them are fashion creatives whose brands and businesses, more often than not, are overshadowed and are entitled to more of our attention.

In efforts to eliminate racial disparities, some designers have taken to their respective social media accounts in asking big corporations such as Net A Porter, Target, and Walmart, Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora to commit to buying 15% of their products from Black-owned businesses.

©GettyImages Aurora James, founder and designer of Brother Vellies

“So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power. So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. So many of your sponsored posts are seen on Black feeds. This is the least you can do for us,” wrote Aurora James of high-end accessories brand, Brother Vellies.

In terms of keeping up with the momentum and uplifting the Black fashion community, we’ve rounded up only a few of the Black-owned fashion businesses to shop today and every day. Happy shopping!

Brother Vellies