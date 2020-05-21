Cardi B ’s baby girl Kulture Kiari is doing quarantine life in style! The Money rapper shared a photo of her and Offset’s one-year-old daughter channeling her inner cowgirl. “I try to take pics. Style by me. Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle,” the proud mom captioned the photo. In the pic, little Kulture looks away from the camera as she shows off her outfit. The well-dressed tot wears an all-denim look topped off with a pink cowgirl hat and a matching mini fur drapped around her shoulders. Kulture added the final touch with her floral-print cowgirl boots.

©@iamcardib Cardi B’s daughter Kulture rocked a cowgirl inspired outfit

Cardi’s daughter is no stranger to style. The famous mom often takes to her social media to show off her daughter’s mini fashion moments. Earlier this month, the toddler showed off some serious bling as she played with her father. In the clip, Kulture and her dad playfully jump around. Offset then pans the camera closer to get a better look at the little lady’s outfit.

“Kulture, let me see your drip,” the proud dad asked. Kulture turned to show off her two blinged-out bracelets and stacked chains. One of the necklaces spelled out her name in colorful diamonds. Of course, it wasn’t all about the accessories. Kulture’s jewels were stacked on top of her Versace t-shirt.