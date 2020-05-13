Mother’s Day came and went, and while everyone took a moment to send a shoutout to their mommas, one particular Twitter user gained plenty of attention after sharing a post that read: “Happy Mother’s Day to my Mamí aka everyone’s favorite seamstress.” The post included photos of four major celebs, Rihanna , L upita Nyong’o , Saoirse Ronan and Millie Bobby Brown in gorgeous red carpet looks with a side-by-side photo of Mr. Acosta’s mom, the seamstress working on each of those gowns.

©GettyImages Lupita wore this Calvin Klein number to the Golden Globes in 2019

His post garnered an abundance of comments that read things like: “Wowww this is amazing happy mothers day to her!!” and, “She is iconic.” Another person wrote, “Woww happy mother’s day to her! may she experience more blessings.” The social media user who self-describes as a “son of immigrants” from Ecuador went on to share that his mother has been in the U.S. for over 30 years but refused to learn English so “unfortunately no social media for her.” However, he assured everyone that he would “hyper her up forever.”