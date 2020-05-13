Kate Middleton has so eloquently mastered teaming sneakers with chic and sophisticated get-ups. Although we love to see her rock a pair of sparkly designer heels , the Duchess of Cambridge turns to another staple on occasions that lend for some comfort, and that’s her trusty Superga sneakers. On several occasions, Prince William ’s wife has added balance to her look with a pair of pristine white sneakers, which quite frankly go with just about anything – from floral dresses (another favorite of hers) to tailored culottes, denim, and so much more.

©GettyImages Kate has turned to Superga sneakers for years

With Kate often stepping out to public engagements (some in which she might have to chase after one of her kids!), it’s no wonder they are royal-approved. The mom-of-three has found her favorite pair in Superga’s 2750 COTU Classic Sneakers, and luckily they’re on sale for $39. That’s right!

©GettyImages Kate flawlessly adds balance to her chic get-ups with her Superga sneakers

If you’ve been searching for a timeless pair of sneakers you can sport during the spring and summer months, there may not be a better time as right now you can shop for Kate’s go-to pair at an affordable price. With more than 1,200 reviews, customers seem quite content with the Italian footwear brand due to their sneakers’ comfort and versatility.