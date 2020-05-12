Fashion designer Vera Wang will turn 71 on June 24, 2020, but recent pictures of her in quarantine at her Miami home have people believing otherwise. Instead, they‘re asking themselves: what fountain of youth is she drinking from ? Vera has been playing dress-up from the comfort of her home, sharing her looks on social media, and proving that she’s truly ageless. The bridal designer first shared a photo looking incredibly toned wearing a pair of white shorts, an orange sports bra from Palm Angels, and and Off-White jacket.

©@verawanggang Vera looks incredibly fit in her photos

The image shows her amazingly fit body and radiant skin (we closed up, and it’s truly flawless!). Vera captioned the photo with, “Category is... Backyard bling,” being she wears a pair of sparkly hair clips and reflective aviator sunglasses.

Days later she shared another snap wearing yet another orange ensemble in honor of the Met Gala, which would have been held on Monday, May 4 had it not been canceled due to the pandemic. “Category is... #StayHome Backyard Ball,” she wrote next to the striking picture.

©GettyImages The bridal expert dress up in honor of The Met Gala, which was canceled this year

Vera’s jaw-dropping pictures have fans asking what her secret to her youthful physique is. After one of them asked her on Instagram, the 70-year-old designer replied that “work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun,” is the answer to her incredible youthfulness.. It doesn’t sound that complicated, does it? And if her Instagram is any indication, donuts and Cheetos are also part of her diet.