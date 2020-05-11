Are you looking for a fancy face mask? We’re not surprised! In the times of coronavirus , fashion lovers have been adapting their style to the “new normal” – and the new safety requirements that come along with it – making medical face masks the latest hot fashion trend . In fact, Lyst recently announced that for 2020, the top selling item in the men’s fashion category was the $95 arrow design face mask by Virgil Abloh’s streetwear brand Off-White.

©Getty Images Stars like Nick Cannon, wearing a custom Vuitton look by Sheron Barber, left, and Billie Eilish in Gucci have been wearing fancy face masks on the red carpet – and now N95s are a major fashion trend thanks to COVID-19

Street style is going to be defined by face masks for at least the near future, and stars have already been leading the way with this modern new accessory. Billie Eilish famously wore a custom Gucci mask to the Grammy Awards in January – and she was way ahead of her time as that was back when COVID-19 hadn’t yet made an impact in the US.