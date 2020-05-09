When it comes to fashion, one of the best ways to highlight your best attributes is to know your body well. And that’s exactly what British royal and style icon Kate Middleton always does. She clearly has a great stylist behind all of her looks, but the Duchess of Cambridge knows exactly what works for her slim, athletic figure. So how does she dress for her body type? By using these easy-to-follow styling tricks that will have you dressing like a princess in no time!

©GettyImages Kate wears A-line tailored coats with sharp details. This Catherine Walker coat has a button front, A-line cut and cinched-in waist highlighted by slightly slanted pockets.

1) Choose tailored coats.

Duchess Kate has an amazing coat collection. Have you ever noticed how they’re always flatteringly and subtly cinched at the waist? To elongate her silhouette, she wears tailored A-line coats, either single or double breasted, as long as they have a button front that creates a strong line. Another subtle touch? Angled pockets that are not quite horizontal that draw your eye to the waist. like those seen on this burgundy Catherine Walker coat dress that also has that a-line skirt, which draws the eye up.