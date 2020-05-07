Kate Middleton will be making a virtual appearance on British TV show This Morning later on Thursday, and of course, she looked just as prim and proper as always for the pre-recorded interview. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the screen wearing a yellow tree-print silk dress from British brand, Raey, that unsurprisingly is already sold out. Our sister publication HELLO! noted the dress called the ‘Bracelet Sleeve Acid Tree-Print Silk Dress’, went from $607 down to $200 on sale – a steal!
The 38-year-old went on to discuss her exciting new photography project, Hold Still, in partnership with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery. Through the initiative, the mom-of-three has invited people across the U.K. to submit their photos taken during the coronavirus lockdown.
Although Kate has been keeping at home with her husband Prince William and their three children, George, six, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis, her sartorial choice makes total sense being she’s a lover of nature and outdoor activities.
Over the years, we’ve seen her don an array of pretty, floral frocks to royal engagements and family outings. Long sleeve dresses are an excellent pick for transitional weather, which is why they’re considered a wardrobe staple for spring (and fall!) – not to mention you can pair them with all kinds of footwear and still look put-together.
In case you’re looking to channel your inner Duchess, below are a few options to channel Kate’s sophisticated and modern style.
Okay, this number from Faithfull The Brand may seem a little on the short time for Duchess Kate, but the mid-sleeves, the light yellow hue and pretty floral print are all accepted in her chic style book.
This yellow and red floral dress by Poupette St Barth is sure to grab attention. If you choose to slip into this number, picture yourself as the star of a vintage romantic film, who happens to have excellent fashion taste.
We can see this breezy dress styled with a pair of white sneakers for a laid-back approach, but it pairs just as well with strappy sandals or espadrille wedges. Your pick!