Kate Middleton will be making a virtual appearance on British TV show This Morning later on Thursday, and of course, she looked just as prim and proper as always for the pre-recorded interview. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the screen wearing a yellow tree-print silk dress from British brand, Raey, that unsurprisingly is already sold out. Our sister publication HELLO! noted the dress called the ‘Bracelet Sleeve Acid Tree-Print Silk Dress’, went from $607 down to $200 on sale – a steal!

©GettyImages The Duchess wore a tree-print dress by Raey that’s already sole out

The 38-year-old went on to discuss her exciting new photography project, Hold Still, in partnership with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery. Through the initiative, the mom-of-three has invited people across the U.K. to submit their photos taken during the coronavirus lockdown.

Although Kate has been keeping at home with her husband Prince William and their three children, George, six, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis, her sartorial choice makes total sense being she’s a lover of nature and outdoor activities.

©GettyImages Kate’s stylish wardrobe includes an array of feminine silhouettes and floral dresses

Over the years, we’ve seen her don an array of pretty, floral frocks to royal engagements and family outings. Long sleeve dresses are an excellent pick for transitional weather, which is why they’re considered a wardrobe staple for spring (and fall!) – not to mention you can pair them with all kinds of footwear and still look put-together.