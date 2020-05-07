While spending time in lockdown Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with her hair, posting bikini photos and was even spotted without her signature makeup. But what the influencer likes most is spending time with her daughter... and if she can look stylish at the same time, well, even better! Her latest shots feature the adorable Stormi playing tennis while Kylie herself is wearing the most fashionable sports get-up yet – all by one of her most favorite brands Chanel – including her racket!

©kyliejenner Kylie showed off her figure while she enjoyed a run around the tennis court

The 22-year-old influencer, who has more than 174 million followers on Instagram, rocked a stomach-revealing black outfit while posing with her Chanel Oak Tennis Racquet , a vintage model that is available on One Kings Lane for $2,499. “Hi” she wrote next to the images while she captioned the cute photo of Stormi: “Bestie.”